Jon Erpenbach
Looking at the Foxconn Deal from a Wisconsin Perspective
The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM State Sen. Jon Erpenbach Expresso 7 Comments
Let’s Legalize Medical Marijuana
The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
Walker’s Family Care Overhaul Might Be Hitting a Snag
“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more
May 24, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Obamacare in Wisconsin: Can We Make the Affordable Care Act Work?
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Obamacare.Yes, the Affordable Care Act survived a defunding attempt that crippled Washington. But the more
Oct 30, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker's Budget Deficit Enables Deep BadgerCare Cuts
Although Gov. Scott Walker is boasting on the campaign trail that he has balanced the state budget, the federal government has certified his statement that the state will have a budget deficit by July 2013, which will allow Walker to hike B... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Tuesday Statewide Vigil for Medical Marijuana Legalization
Mar 22, 2010 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Want Medical Marijuana? The Clock Is Ticking.
Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now. The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s de.. more
Mar 10, 2010 4:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Let’s Talk About Pot: A "Grass Roots Evening" of Medical Marijuana discussion at UW-Waukesha
Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more
Feb 19, 2010 8:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Doyle's Very Special Announcement
Governor Jim Doyle will make a special announcement to the people of Wisconsin tomorrow, Monday, August 17, 2009 at 11:00 a.m., reads the press advisory from the governors office. But we all know what hes going to an.. more
Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Violating Privacy in Search of Fraud is Misplaced Justice
Senator Jon Erpenbach explains that the process of clean elections and the value of the right to vote in Wisconsin are bigger than any politician and bigger than any political party. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:59 PM Jon Erpenbach Expresso 8 Comments