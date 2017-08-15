RSS

Jon Erpenbach

The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Expresso 1 Comments

“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more

May 24, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Obamacare.Yes, the Affordable Care Act survived a defunding attempt that crippled Washington. But the more

Oct 30, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

Although Gov. Scott Walker is boasting on the campaign trail that he has balanced the state budget, the federal government has certified his statement that the state will have a budget deficit by July 2013, which will allow Walker to hike B... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Mar 22, 2010 10:02 PM Daily Dose

Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now. The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s de.. more

Mar 10, 2010 4:14 PM Daily Dose

Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin? Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133. The forum will include state Se.. more

Feb 19, 2010 8:07 PM Daily Dose

Governor Jim Doyle will make a special announcement to the people of Wisconsin tomorrow, Monday, August 17, 2009 at 11:00 a.m., reads the press advisory from the governors office. But we all know what hes going to an.. more

Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The work of university professors who have spent a lifetime inspiring new talent

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

You wouldn't necessarily know it from his failed sitcoms or his infuriating Sierra Mist commercials, but Jim Gaffigan, who performs tonight at 10:30 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, is actually very funny.

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Since its debut at Wisconsin's Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical

Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Life does not always turn out the way you want it to.

Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Senator Jon Erpenbach explains that the process of clean elections and the value of the right to vote in Wisconsin are bigger than any politician and bigger than any political party. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:59 PM Expresso 8 Comments

