Jon Favreau
Film Clips: May 22
Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more
May 22, 2014
Film Clips: May 10
Director Jon Favreau returns to his screenwriting roots for this all-star, small-scale comedy exploring Chef Carl’s (Favreau) efforts to rediscover his love of cooking. After a disastrous run-in with a food critic (Oliver Platt) costs Carl ... more
May 9, 2014
Iron Man Lite (Iron Man)
Ifyou’re anything like me, you know of IronMan from the Black Sabbath song, not IronMan ,Film more
Jun 15, 2008