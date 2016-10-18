RSS
Film Clips 10.20
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, adapted from a prolific series of novels by Lee Child, is a sequel in which itinerant, retired military cop Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) is arrested for murdering a trooper who was once under his command. When othe... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 7.9.15
Shot inexpensively using the found-footage concept in Fresno, Calif., The Gallows follows a group of high school kids who break into a condemned school on the anniversary of a tragic accident. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Friends With Kids
By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
