Jon Michael Route: For The Love
The Further Ambitions of the Alchemist
On one’s way in to one of the best shows of the year, one can’t help but notice a rather large, colorful quad-fold brochure for what’s coming up in 2012. Here’s where The Alchemist Theatre jumps ahead of every other theatre company in town and .. more
Oct 9, 2011 7:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wilco to Play the Riverside in December
Alt-country pioneers and local favorites will return to Milwaukee this winter for a December 9 performance at the Riverside Theater, according to the band's website. The group will be touring behind their upcoming eighth album, The Whole Love, whi.. more
Sep 2, 2011 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Recall Recap: The End of the Enthusiasm Gap
Democrats are rightly jubilant about yesterday's attempted recalls of Sen. Jim Holperin and Sen. Bob Wirch. Both men won decisively, as did fellow Democrat Sen. Dave Hansen a month ago. That should put the hatchet in the Republican fantasy that vo.. more
Aug 17, 2011 5:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Badger football/Brewer playoff conflict?
If the standings stay as they are, the Brewers will be the #2 seed in the National League for the playoffs.As announced by MLB, round one of the NLDS playoffs will take place on October 1st. "Both National League Division Series begin on Oct. 1... more
Aug 11, 2011 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
French Film from Then to Now
The chronicle of film in its early years is often the story of French innovation. In the U.S., Thomas Edison patented his Kinetoscope, a peepshow mechanism for seeing motion pictures, in 1891. But in France the Lumiere brothers figured out how .. more
Jun 17, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
What's With Patty Hearst?
The kidnapping of heiress Patricia Hearst (as the media called her at first) and her transformation into Tania, the urban guerilla, was among the most fascinating spectacles of a socially unsettled era. Director Paul Schrader's dramatization, Pa.. more
May 27, 2011 11:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Summerfest Gets It Right This Year
Kanye West is playing Summerfest this year. That's an impressive concert for any festival under any circumstances, but West's June 30 Summerfest date is even more remarkable considering that it's his only announced show of the entire summer. Let.. more
May 23, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jun 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Michael Route: For the Love of Metal
Metalsmith Jon Michael Route’s 30-year-plus career offers a contemporary interpretation of the ancient techniques of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and silversmiths. While the majority of the 25 works for the exhibition exist for functional use, ev... more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments