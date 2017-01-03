RSS

Jon Mueller

pawbootcamp.jpg.jpe

As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Performing Arts Weekly

localmusic_joewong.jpg.jpe

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

twim_naughtybynature.jpg.jpe

February brings Jason Isbell, Lizzo, Cloud Cult and Warren Haynes back to Milwaukee. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

heyjustin.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert

Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more

Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Concert Reviews

utech records.jpg.jpe

Utech Records aims to create an experimental music festival that even genre outsiders can enjoy. more

Jun 9, 2015 9:09 PM Local Music

musicgateway_pele.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Mark Dawursk

The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Music Feature

onmusic_pele.jpg.jpe

Few local bands have loomed larger of the Milwaukee music scene in recent years than Pele—which is impressive, given that the groundbreaking post-rock group hasn't played together in 10 years. Despite dissolving in 2004, Pele served as the big ban.. more

Nov 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

jon mueller on drums.jpg.jpe

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more

Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Among the most remarkable qualities of the new Death Blues record Ensemble —and there are a lot of them—is that it's a uniquely visual album. That's reflected, of course, in its packaging, which pairs the LP with a hefty, photo-laden hardcover boo.. more

Sep 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

death_blues_ensemble.jpg.jpe

Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more

Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

music.jpg.jpe

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

deathblues.jpg.jpe

High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Local Music

jon mueller.jpg.jpe

Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more

Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

jon-mueller.jpg.jpe

Saturday’s show at Cactus Club, curated by Peter J. Woods for the Experimental Milwaukee series, featured four very different experimental acts from in and around Wisconsin. Woods, himself one of the major nodes of more

May 6, 2013 2:00 PM Concert Reviews

jon mueller.jpg.jpe

Jon Mueller understands that silence can be unnerving. That simple understanding has carried through all of the drummer’s work, from his output with Collections of Colonies of Bees to his myriad collaborations with various experimental composers a.. more

Nov 15, 2012 11:30 PM On Music

blogimage10972.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, here’s a little story my buddy Little Jimmy Iodine told me the other day that I think even the kids might enjoy: Pinocchio’s girlfriend says to him, “T more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage10920.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10684.jpe

As approval ratings for Barack Obama decline at home, world opinion of the United States is rising steadily under his stewardship.A new international survey by the British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) reveals that views of the United States aro... more

Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage10636.jpe

After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10340.jpe

Glass is everywhere. From windows to mirrors to drinking vessels, glass permeates everyday life. When assembled, blown or cast with a master touch and vision, glass can even transform into fine art.This ordinary material with contrasting pr... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

