Jon Peacock

Walker's Treacherous Trampoline to Nowhere
The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more
May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Walker’s Version of Health Care Reform Is Expensive
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more
Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 15 Comments
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
BadgerCare Advocates Debunk Republicans’ Health Care Myth
Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more
May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
State Sued for Not Enrolling BadgerCare Participants
Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
Although Wisconsin is a national leader in high-school graduation rates, college placement scores and commitment to public education, the state's educational system is now threatened by Gov. Scott Walker's historic cuts to schools at all le... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 19 Comments
Walker's Budget Deficit Enables Deep BadgerCare Cuts
Although Gov. Scott Walker is boasting on the campaign trail that he has balanced the state budget, the federal government has certified his statement that the state will have a budget deficit by July 2013, which will allow Walker to hike B... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
