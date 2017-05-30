RSS

Jon Peacock

scottwalker-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more

May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

news_budget.jpg.jpe

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more

Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Expresso 7 Comments

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more

Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM News Features 15 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more

Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Expresso

scott-walker-boxingad2-cropped-proto-custom_2.jpg.jpe

Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more

May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18906.jpe

Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage18694.jpe

Although Wisconsin is a national leader in high-school graduation rates, college placement scores and commitment to public education, the state's educational system is now threatened by Gov. Scott Walker's historic cuts to schools at all le... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 19 Comments

blogimage18564.jpe

Although Gov. Scott Walker is boasting on the campaign trail that he has balanced the state budget, the federal government has certified his statement that the state will have a budget deficit by July 2013, which will allow Walker to hike B... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage9275.jpe

Staged in the cozy atmosphere of the fourth floor studio space at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, Soulstice Theatre’s production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) provides a pleasant, informal evening of comedy. The ... more

Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES