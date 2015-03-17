RSS

Jon Stewart

optimismvaccine_jonstewart_rickkerns.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rick Kerns for Getty Images

Nothing out of the ordinary seemed to be imminent on the Feb. 26, 2015, episode of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" coming back from the final commercial break. Stewart thanked his guests and introduced the evening’s Moment of Zen segment to clos.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:15 PM Around MKE

film_rosewater.jpg.jpe

Rosewater investigates the psychology of the captors as well as the captives. Bahari’s interrogator rations the physical brutality. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:09 PM Film Reviews

Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM Home Movies

-1.jpg.jpe

Frankly, no one who pays any attention at all to elections really needs a daily newspaper to tell him or her how to vote.But when major newspapers don’t have the courage to stand for anything in times... more

Oct 30, 2012 9:30 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage16281.jpe

Comedian and former MTV personality Jon Stewart wasn't particularly known for political humor when he inherited Comedy Central's “The Daily Show” in 1999... more

Oct 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11388.jpe

Vocalist Carole Ferrara and guitarist/singer John Plankenhorn have been performing around Milwaukee for the past 12 years as electri-violet. Given the lack of self-conscious trendiness about what they do, their act can be called organically... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Tom Brokaw popularized the idea of “the Greatest Generation” and more recently the amiable news anchor has focused on his own generation. The History Channel documentary “1968 With Tom Brokaw,” out now on DVD, examines a year that virtually every.. more

Mar 29, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage858.jpe

The JohnMichael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is beginning a seven-month publicproject that Battle of the Pictures ,Art more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES