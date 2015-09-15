RSS

Jon Ziegler

localmusic_theexotics.jpg.jpe

The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more

Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Jon Ziegler advocates vintage American music on his Friday morning WMSE show, “The Chicken Shack.” And he just doesn’t sit back and spin records—he makes them, with all three of his bands. Ziegler’s surf instrumental group The Exotics w... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:43 PM Album Reviews

1522180_635954339774505_1131893165_n.jpg.jpe

Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more

May 14, 2014 1:28 AM Local Music

blogimage19315.jpe

The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

