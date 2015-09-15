Jon Ziegler
Surfing with The Exotics
The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more
Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
The Uptown Savages: Rock ’N’ Roll With You (Cuca)
Jon Ziegler advocates vintage American music on his Friday morning WMSE show, “The Chicken Shack.” And he just doesn’t sit back and spin records—he makes them, with all three of his bands. Ziegler’s surf instrumental group The Exotics w... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Doghouse Flowers Revisits Country Rock
Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more
May 14, 2014 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music