RSS

Jonathan Boyd

classicalreview_elmergantryflorentine_bykathywittman.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathy Wittman

Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Classical Music

aegateway_florentine.jpg.jpe

Dan Fleming

Florentine Opera revives its Grammy-winning production of Elmer Gantry. more

Mar 3, 2015 6:20 PM A&E Feature

blogimage18086.jpe

Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES