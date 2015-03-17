RSS
Jonathan Boyd
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Revisiting ‘Elmer Gantry’
Florentine Opera revives its Grammy-winning production of Elmer Gantry. more
Mar 3, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
The Florentine Opera's Loving 'Susannah'
Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
