Jonathan Brostoff
Debunking the Myths that Feed Islamophobia
“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more
Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Nursing Home Staffers Want a Raise
Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Saturday Listening Session on Behavioral Health
State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) is convening aspecial listening session on behavioral health on Saturday, Feb. 6, noon-3p.m., at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St. I can’t tell you how sorely this listening session.. more
Feb 4, 2016 5:52 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Don't Turn Wisconsin Into Flint
Flint’s water crisis is a direct result of seeing a public necessity—clean drinking water—as just another line item in a budget, a municipal function that small-government Republicans love to eliminate because they believe private corporati... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Is Chris Abele Ending Homelessness?
Is Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele ending homelessness as we know it? Or is he ignoring the needs of Milwaukee’s homeless families and individuals at the expense of his own needs? more
Jan 19, 2016 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
What Happened Last Night and What’s Ahead This Fall
Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Last Night’s Assembly District 19 Democratic Candidate Forum
I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more
Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Four East Side Democrats Sprint to the Aug. 12 Primary
When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more
Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Primary Races to Watch on August 12
All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more
Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Jonathan Brostoff Running for East Side Assembly Seat
Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the more
Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
At Latl
Milwaukee’s At Latl consists of Kevin Christensen, Dan Mahony and Kent Watson. The band delivers each song in a delicate balance of addictive originality with no tiresome phrasing. Listeners are brought into every song rather like an overhe... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews 1 Comments
Lang Lang: One of a Kind
New generations of concert prodigies appear with predictable regularity, receiving numerous honors at young persons’ international competitions, yet too often they wear out their early promise by having to compete with a pop-culture environ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature