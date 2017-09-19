Jonathan Jackson
Milwaukee Film Festival Offers Movies and Cinematic Experiences
The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more
What’s New at Milwaukee Film Festival?
Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more
Looking Ahead To The 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival: A Conversation with Jonathan Jackson
Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more
Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more
Interview with Jonathan Jackson – Artistic & Executive Director of Milwaukee Film Festival
The MilwaukeeFilm Festival’s Artistic and Executive Director, Jonathan Jackson, was kindenough to take a few minutes from his busy schedule to reflect on the growth ofthe MFF, its significance for the city and its place within the world .. more
Passport to Scandinavia
Sweden is the international focus of the 2015 Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Milwaukee Film Announces Festival Dates
The Milwaukee Film Festival will return for another year this fall with a 15-day schedule,running Sept. 24 through Oct. 8. With screenings at multiple venues around theMilwaukee, MFF will focus on non-Hollywood feature films from the U.S. andar.. more
MKE Film Fest 2014
The success of the Milwaukee Film Festival has long roots and has grown remarkably in recent years. But 2014 was the year of reaching critical mass. The festival seemed to be everywhere, and not only because it had expanded to seven venues. Word o.. more
Present Music Gives Thanks
A whiff of incense clung to the air from the Sunday mass held earlier that day. Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (Nov. 21) was conceived as a spiritual event in the broadest, most inclu... more
Made in Milwaukee featuring the MIM Fashion Show & musical guests
Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Director Guillermo del Toro followed up his Oscar-winning historical-fantasy Pan’s Labyrinth with a movie that it’s safe to assume most members of the academy never even bothered to watch: The second installment in his... more
Extra Protections Created for the Milwaukee River Corridor
It took years of negotiations among diverse stakeholders, but in May the Milwaukee Common Council passed new protections for the Milwaukee River corridor, from North Avenue to the city limits at West Silver Spring Drive.Although state law p... more
Katie Todd w/ Kristin Cotts
Steady gigging has helped earn Chicago singer-songwriter Katie Todd a loyal regional following—though her fortuitous placement as one of iTunes’ artists of the week certainly didn’t hurt, either. With the site’s endorsement, Todd c more
