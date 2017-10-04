RSS

Jonathan Larson

Regretfully, 20 years after its premiere, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is still very relevant to our lives and culture. more

Oct 4, 2017 2:36 PM Theater

“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” makes a welcome stop at Milwaukee’s Marcus Center Oct. 3-8; key members of Rent’s original creative team have reunited for this national tour. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Carroll University’s Summer Rep Series 2015 features a pair of productions set in New York. The series opens tonight with the opening of Jonathan Larson’s classic rock musical RENT. The pop musical from the last decade of last century is almos.. more

Jun 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Last night I saw Soulstice Theatre’s Tick, Tick...BOOM! I hadn’t really prepared myself for what I was going to see, but it was very, very familiar…it was an early ‘90’s slacker drama. Jordan Gwiazdowski, Amber Smith, Josh Perkins and company put.. more

Jan 28, 2012 11:10 PM Theater

