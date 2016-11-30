Jonathan Lucroy
The 2017 Brewers All-Time Bobblehead Lineup
A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more
Nov 30, 2016
Three 2016 Brewers Giveaways We'd Like To See
That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more
Jul 11, 2016
The Brewers' 2016 Season is Almost Halfway Over. What Have We Learned?
The Brewers entered the season with some big unanswered questions. Now we know the answers to most of them. more
Jun 20, 2016
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016
This Week on The Disclaimer: A New Grand Avenue (?), A "Re-Vamped" Statue and a Dour Jonathan Lucroy
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's conversational free-for-all with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're back after a month hiatus, and boy do we have some catching up to do. We start with the Shops of Grand Avenue,.. more
Jan 21, 2016
Ladies and Gentlemen, Your 1953 Milwaukee Brewers! (Almost.)
This week, like thousands of otherbaseball fans all across the state, I bought myself an opening day ticket. WhileI paid way over face value, it’s not going to get me in anywhere on April 6,nor any other day. It is for a team that no longer exi.. more
Mar 30, 2015
For Two Brief Shining Moments...
In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more
Aug 1, 2012
Rough Road From Start to Fermisht
The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more
Jun 20, 2012
Innocent Bystanders Want to Know
Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more
Apr 11, 2012
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012
Carte Blanche’s Captivating ‘Hostage’
Set in a brothel in Ireland in the mid-20th-century, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage is an interesting choice for holiday counterprogramming. The ample ensemble at Carte Blanche Studios delivers a ragtag group of Irish nationalists desperately ... more
Dec 22, 2010
Intense Drama in Renaissance’s ‘Reasons to Be Pretty’
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with a caustic, aggressive drama about the nature of human beauty. Neil LaBute’s Reasons to Be Pretty manages to deliver hostility even in its silent moments. But under the direction of Suzan Fete, ... more
Oct 6, 2010
O.A.R.
Though sometimes dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between all their tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit off 2008’s more
Jul 2, 2010