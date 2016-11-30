Jonathan Lucroy

RSS

A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more

Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Brew Crew Confidential

uecker.jpg.jpe

That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more

Jul 11, 2016 12:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

stadium16ps044.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers entered the season with some big unanswered questions. Now we know the answers to most of them. more

Jun 20, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewers.jpg.jpe

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's conversational free-for-all with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're back after a month hiatus, and boy do we have some catching up to do. We start with the Shops of Grand Avenue,.. more

Jan 21, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

program.jpg.jpe

Author's Collection

This week, like thousands of otherbaseball fans all across the state, I bought myself an opening day ticket. WhileI paid way over face value, it’s not going to get me in anywhere on April 6,nor any other day. It is for a team that no longer exi.. more

Mar 30, 2015 3:44 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

blogimage19447.jpe

In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage19046.jpe

The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18341.jpe

Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18295.jpe

Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Set in a brothel in Ireland in the mid-20th-century, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage is an interesting choice for holiday counterprogramming. The ample ensemble at Carte Blanche Studios delivers a ragtag group of Irish nationalists desperately ... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with a caustic, aggressive drama about the nature of human beauty. Neil LaBute’s Reasons to Be Pretty manages to deliver hostility even in its silent moments. But under the direction of Suzan Fete, ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11445.jpe

Though sometimes dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between all their tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit off 2008’s more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

