Jonathan Wainwright
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
How Judgments Are Formed
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Yussef El Guindi’s Back of the Throat. Set in New York in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the play centers on a young Arab American writer being questioned,Theater more
Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
An Intimate Outdoor ‘Romeo and Juliet’
This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Great Expectations’ at Acacia Theatre
Acacia Theatre Company’s production of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations is thoughtful, engaging and well executed. more
Mar 24, 2015 10:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
UWM Theatre’s ‘Giants Have Us in Their Books’
UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more
Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act’s ‘Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter’
Next Act Theatre plays host to a tender portrayal of a family of emotionally fractured people with Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter. Directed by Deborah Staples, Julie Marie Myatt’s script is a deliciously moody comedic shuffle across a small sta... more
Sep 23, 2014 12:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Crash' Explores the True Meaning of Friendship
First Stage brings award-winning author Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book for young adults to life in Crash. The play, a growing-up story of a teenage boy who wants nothing more than for his more
Apr 4, 2014 12:23 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Backstage Professional Wrestling Comedy
There’s a tremendous amount of appeal in Jane Martin’s dark 1990s comedy Cementville. Just looking at the stage as one enters the theater, one might not guess as much. It’s a rancid locker room, the sole setting for the comedy more
Feb 26, 2014 10:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Dark Side of Grace?
Craig Wright's Grace thrives on various elements of discomfort. Next Act Theatre deftly navigates its way through the uncomfortably odd angles of Wright's script in its production of this tragic drama. more
Apr 12, 2013 4:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chamber Theatre’s Emotional ‘Broken and Entered’
Vern and Wally, adult brothers who haven’t lived together in years, return to cohabitate in their childhood home following their mother’s death. Outside, the neighborhood is falling apart, despite appearances of gentrification... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Suspense and Stamp Collecting
Everyone’s got a story something like this: When I was in 6th grade, I once sold a comic book for $200. I’d only paid $1 for it. This is, of course, totally absurd. Not nearly as absurd as spending all of that money on more comic books. Such is .. more
Feb 3, 2011 11:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
