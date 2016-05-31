Jonathan West
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more
May 31, 2016 4:09 PM John Schneider Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Jonathan West To Exit the Pfister This Month
Jonathan West has been active in local theater for quite some time. The writer/dramatist who had done work as the head writer for WPR’s Hotel Wisconsin and made quite an impression on the community with his work on the late Bialystock and Bloom Th.. more
Apr 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Jonathan West hosts SHOP TALK at the Pfister
Former Milwaukee Bialystock and Bloom Theatre guru Jonathan West has recently been named Narrator for the historic Pfister Hotel downtown Milwaukee. The writer-in-residence presents the inaugural Pfister presentation of Shop Talk this mont.. more
Oct 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures Complexity of 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opened its season with a production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns. The 1960s classic offers an even mix of comedy and drama, featuring depth of emotion in characters that are all quite complex and sympatheti... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Opens With 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the 1962 classic A Thousand Clowns. This American comedy tells the story of an eccentric New Yorker who must conform to society if he is to keep custody of his 12-year-old genius nephew... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The World in a Matchbox
Seeing three shows a week, I often tend to forget the sheer joy of the most basic elements of theatre. C. Michael Wright hands you a tiny matchbox. Slide it open and there’s a couple decades’ worth of history, an allegory between two people, the.. more
Oct 21, 2011 8:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sedaris' Elf In Elm Grove
I’d first heard David Sedaris’ voice on a twenty-year-old boom box in a college dormitory on the East Side. Halfway into my sophomore year in college, I was surfing through the stations when I heard the voice of Ira Glass—that guy who did Audio A.. more
Dec 5, 2010 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Maltese Falcon
Director John Huston would go on to direct 36 more films, including six Oscar winners, but none of them are more cherished than his directorial debut, 1941’s The Maltese Falcon . The film was also the breakthrough for star Humphrey more
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Silk Road in World History (Oxford University Press), by Xinru Liu
The Silk Road was a network of caravan trails linking China and India with the Mediterranean world in ancient and medieval times. Chinese historian Xinru Liu’s account is refreshing both for its view from the east end of the Road and its br... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Youngblood and The Laramie Project
Ten years after the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard, playwrightMoises Kaufman and his associates returned to the town. They had previouslybeen there working on a play about how the tiny Wyoming community of 27,000 wasdealing with the .. more
Sep 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
CKY
Lending the abbreviation of his band Camp Kill Yourself to brother Bam Margera and Brandon DiCamillo (pre “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam”) as the name of their CKY skateboarding video series paid off beautifully for Jess Margera. The s more
Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Purple Predators
Centuries have passed since the Roman Catholic Church held inordinate power over the heart The Purple Culture ,Theater more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
The Junior League Band
There’s a temptation for young bluegrass bands, especially those rooted in the jam-rock scene, to exaggerate the genre’s rural qualities, playing up the twang and speeding up the tempos until they’re left with an unflattering send-up of more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Subverting Hollywood Tropes
Video and video installation artists occupy the hazy gray zone between cinema, sculpture a Predator and Prey ,Art more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts