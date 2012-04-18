Jones Island
Gathering by the Waters
It makes for a strange mix, at first glance. What do Latino Americans, Polish Americans and American Indians... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
A Man Called Horse
In the western film genre, the long and twisted trail from Indians-as-barbarians to Dancing with Wolves made a stop along the way at A Man Called Horse. The 1970 film, out now on Blu-ray, starred Richard Harris as Lord John, a British aristocrat o.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Still Bill Withers
Bill Withers was always a bit of an anomaly in R&B. As shown in the documentary Still Bill (out on DVD), he was in his early 30s when he went from factory worker to star, with little of the usual dues paying in the local bars. Strumming his gui.. more
Jan 18, 2011 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Squatting on Jones Island
Sitting in the shadows ofcargo containers and silos, surrounded by embedded railroad trac Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7 ,Arts & Entertainment more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Memories of Milwaukee
The first thing John Gurda wants you to know is that Jones Island was not really an island The Making of ,A&E Feature more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature