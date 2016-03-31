RSS

With less than a week to go before the April 5 election, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and his challenger, state Sen. Chris Larson, are taking very different stands on Jonette Arms, the highly respected interim director of the county's De.. more

Mar 31, 2016 2:03 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

UPDATED: I got a response from Abele's spokeswoman. See below.Will Chris Abele stop at nothing to be rid of Jonette Arms,the highly respected interim director of Milwaukee County’sDepartment on Aging who just filed a racial discrimination compla.. more

Mar 30, 2016 8:58 PM Daily Dose

“Our Nov. 7 concert, a musical tribute in the spirit of Veterans Day,” says Alexander Platt, “is the fulfillment of a long-held dream of mine: to pay homage, in words and music, to the service and sacrifices of our service men and women more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Officials at 20th Century Fox didn’t know what was in store for them when they signed Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in a mammoth production intended to shore up the studio’s declining profits. At 29 she was acknowledged as one of the most b... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

