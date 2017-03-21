RSS

Jonny Lee Miller

film_trainspotting.jpg.jpe

The bravura filmmaking on display in the original Trainspotting is reprised in T2 as director Danny Boyle cuts away to memories, freezes frames and edits with great skill, creating a cinematic artifact as opposed to the ostensibly transpare... more

Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Manhattan provides a handsome backdrop to the U.S. remake of the brilliant BBC series “Sherlock.” In “Elementary,” Holmes is an expat and a recovering alcoholic. Dr. Watson is his rehab therapist. Jonny Lee Miller plays a shaggier, ga... more

Sep 3, 2013 1:32 AM Home Movies

blogimage18621.jpe

A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES