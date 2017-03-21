Jonny Lee Miller
'T2' a Homecoming for Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle
The bravura filmmaking on display in the original Trainspotting is reprised in T2 as director Danny Boyle cuts away to memories, freezes frames and edits with great skill, creating a cinematic artifact as opposed to the ostensibly transpare... more
Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 3
Manhattan provides a handsome backdrop to the U.S. remake of the brilliant BBC series “Sherlock.” In “Elementary,” Holmes is an expat and a recovering alcoholic. Dr. Watson is his rehab therapist. Jonny Lee Miller plays a shaggier, ga... more
Sep 3, 2013 1:32 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Dark Shadows
A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews