Jordan Gwiazdowski
Post-Apocalypse Simpsons in Luminous Theatre’s ‘Mr. Burns’
Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Post-Apocalyptic Comedy with Luminous Theatre
It’s an impressive beer selection for the end of the world. Actually it’s just the end of Riverwest. (It only FEELS like the end of the world.) It’s the north edge: there are warehouses and factories and things up there. Cross over the river and y.. more
Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Punmanship In Early May with the Gwiazdowskis
I’m okay with tattoos and piercings and body modifications. I’m even okay with most of the apps that people seem to be occupying themselves with. Puns, though...with the rise to prominence of competitive punmanship, these “kids these days,” hav.. more
May 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Brings ‘Cartoon’ to Life
Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Alchemist Eye’ Seeks to Scare
Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Medea with Fools For Tragedy
Fools For Tragedy brings its season to a close with the first straight-ahead drama of the 2012-2013 Theatre season. The group hauls a 2400 year old drama into the pulse of the present with a staging that pours the audience in around the drama... more
Aug 14, 2012 3:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Solstice at Soulstice
I had made arrangements to see a program of show tunes last night. And I made arrangements to see in that program of show tunes and other assorted bits of music prior to realizing that I could instead be seeing a far more abstract theatrical .. more
Jun 23, 2012 11:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fools for Tragedy's Existential 'Waiting'
Fools for Tragedy's current staging of Jordan Gwiazdowski's Waiting, a deconstruction of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, plays like an existential funhouse, with metaphorical mirrors strewn everywhere in a story that is both emotionally more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waiting At The Alchemist
99% of life is the fine printall those little details. (This past evening, I was waiting fro my wife to get back from acupuncture and my baby daughter had scraped her chin--she caused herself real pain for one of the first times ever. She cried .. more
Feb 11, 2012 4:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waiting With Fools At The Alchemist
Fools For Tragedy takes the stage of the Alchemist Theatre again next month as it presents Jordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting. Conceptually, it’s a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. A group of five actors play various roles.. more
Jan 18, 2012 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hitler is a Bad Roommate
George Tabori’s Mein Kampf could easily have been very, very bad. A comedy about Hitler could go in a number of awful and shaloow directions. It’s a relief to know that the comedy about a young, pre-Nazi Hitler is actually really funny. Tabori’s.. more
Oct 3, 2011 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Play Fest 2011 pt. 1
Carte Blanche Theatre’s Play Fest opened last night. A weekend of short plays, Play Fest plays out more like a series of smaller works than an actual shorts program. The seven shorts on the program rotate through six different larger program set.. more
Aug 12, 2011 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Actors Write: Carte Blanche's NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL
A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more
Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fools For Tragedy In My Mind's Eye
A local theatre critic once suggested that Shakespeare should only really be done by trained professionals. Right. The thing is . . . there'Â™s a kind of universal vitality to Shakespeare that almost begs for contemporary mutation. I want to see.. more
Apr 27, 2011 11:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Stillness and Silence In Shining City
Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more
Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice's Shining City Ensemble
It’s nice to see a play come-up on the month’s schedule that has a compelling script that I’ve never seen produced before. It’s even nicer when the cast listed for the production turns out to feature a really talented group of actors. When the a.. more
Feb 8, 2011 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Many Layers Of a Musical Batboy
On the right there was a picture of Jordan Gwiazdowski looking particularly hirsute. On the left there he was completely hairless with fangs and no pigmentation in either eye. It was a poster for Greendale Community Theatre’s production of Batboy.. more
Jan 8, 2011 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Batboy In Greendale
The long-lived popularity of the Weekly World News’ millennial Bat Boy character was something of a throwback to an earlier print industry. The character, who appeared in well over 50 stories in the Weekly World News over the course of its last .. more
Dec 16, 2010 12:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater