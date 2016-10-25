RSS

Jordan Lee

Though he’s won over radio and the local press, Pharaoh Mac says he still feels like an outsider in the Milwaukee rap scene. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:49 PM Local Music

The Miltown Beat Down

After 10 years, one of Milwaukee's longest-lived hip-hop traditions is coming to an end. The Miltown Beat Down, a novel producer battle series started by DJ Jordan Lee, will end with one last Battle Royale featuring each of the event's past champi.. more

Sep 29, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more

Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more

Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crossfire with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan Lee (AKA DJ Madhatter), who previews what he explains on paper should be the most boring event you've ever attended: the Miltown Bea.. more

Oct 30, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM On Music

It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more

Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Radio Milwaukee's program manager Mark Keefe has parted ways with the station after three and a half years there, the station announced last week. The Louisville, Ky., native brought big changes to the station, fine-tuning its programming and dr.. more

Nov 25, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

When Jordan Lee, aka DJ Madhatter, started the Miltown Beat Down in 2005, Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene was as segregated as the city itself, divided by geography, race and culture. For years the chasm between East Side rap more

Apr 30, 2013 10:08 PM Local Music

The 2010 Miltown Beat Down producer battle hosts its final round at the Wherehouse Friday night, an event that will conclude a season that saw the beat-making competition grow greatly and expand its scope. “In the past, the Beat Down was a.. more

May 27, 2010 5:07 PM On Music

