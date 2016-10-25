Jordan Lee
Pharaoh Mac Goes It Alone, For Now At Least
Though he’s won over radio and the local press, Pharaoh Mac says he still feels like an outsider in the Milwaukee rap scene. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Miltown Beat Down is Going Out with One Last Battle Royale
After 10 years, one of Milwaukee's longest-lived hip-hop traditions is coming to an end. The Miltown Beat Down, a novel producer battle series started by DJ Jordan Lee, will end with one last Battle Royale featuring each of the event's past champi.. more
Sep 29, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jordan Lee is Radio Milwaukee's New Program Director
One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more
Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Jones Uncovered and The Bucks Arena Revealed
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more
Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Miltown Beat Down
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crossfire with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan Lee (AKA DJ Madhatter), who previews what he explains on paper should be the most boring event you've ever attended: the Miltown Bea.. more
Oct 30, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Salva and DJ Kid Cut Up Return to Milwaukee for the Miltown Beat Down Finals
For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
RadioMilwaukee's SoundBites Fundraiser Paired Exquisite Food with Tasteful Music
It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more
Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Program Director Mark Keefe is Out at Radio Milwaukee
Radio Milwaukee's program manager Mark Keefe has parted ways with the station after three and a half years there, the station announced last week. The Louisville, Ky., native brought big changes to the station, fine-tuning its programming and dr.. more
Nov 25, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Miltown Beat Down Gets Electronic
When Jordan Lee, aka DJ Madhatter, started the Miltown Beat Down in 2005, Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene was as segregated as the city itself, divided by geography, race and culture. For years the chasm between East Side rap more
Apr 30, 2013 10:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Growing Miltown Beat Down Concludes Its Fifth Year This Weekend
The 2010 Miltown Beat Down producer battle hosts its final round at the Wherehouse Friday night, an event that will conclude a season that saw the beat-making competition grow greatly and expand its scope. “In the past, the Beat Down was a.. more
May 27, 2010 5:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Turntablism as an Art Form
B Y M I C H A E L B I Z U N O W I C Z DJ Madhat How’s your work with the Rusty Ps? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Bizunowicz Off the Cuff 1 Comments