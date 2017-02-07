RSS

Jordan

thepoisenedwell.jpg.jpe

Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM Books

paintedcaves.jpg.jpe

The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more

Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM Local Music

sba.jpg.jpe

Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Sep 1, 2012 3:56 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8590.jpe

To lifelong Jordan fans, this was not news. Hefamously hated Isiah Thomas so much that he The ,A&E Feature more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES