Jordy Nelson
Packers Fail to Overcome... Everything
In the grand scheme of things, the Packers are in good shape. They just completed the toughest part of their schedule with a 1-1 record. more
Sep 19, 2017
The Packers Won Bigger Than You Think… and So Did Atlanta
The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more
Sep 12, 2017
Green Bay Packers Preview 2016
Aug 24, 2016
What Now for the Packers?
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more
Jan 26, 2016
Aaron Rodgers' Devastating Party Trick
James Jones has been great and I don't want to take anything away from him here, but I'm going to tell you how the Packers have maintained this level of play without Jordy Nelson, and Jones
Sep 29, 2015
Packers 2015: Past Due
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more
Sep 8, 2015
Packers Offseason Round-up
With the Packers preseason getting ready to start in oneweek, now is the perfect time to look back on what the team's colorful characters have been doing in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season.Aaron Rodgers:Appeared on Jeopardy .. more
Aug 6, 2015
Playoff Bound: Returning Rodgers and Cobb Drive Packers Comeback
For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn't seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears
Dec 30, 2013
Tolzien's Got the Arm, But Interceptions Prove Costly as Packers Fall 27-13
As two of the oldest franchises in professional football, the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have played their fair share of meaningful games. Curly Lambeau- and Steve Owen-led squads vied f
Nov 18, 2013
Recent History Repeats Itself as Niners Best Packers Again; Green Bay Drops Opener 34-28
A year can make a world of difference in the NFL.Within the last 365 days, the Alex Smith-led Niners rolled over the Packers in last season's opener. In January, Colin Kaepernick piloted San Fran
Sep 9, 2013
Whew! Now That’s More Like It
Oh, there were dark clouds above Packer Nation last week, with a 2-3 team trying to forget an ugly loss in Indianapolis and facing a huge test against 5-0 Houston. But... more
Oct 17, 2012
Rating Drafts Doesn't Make the Grade
Call the Observers what you will—traitors to the American way, apostates to the great creed of sports fandom—but the NFL's annual pageant for restocking its rosters... more
May 3, 2012
