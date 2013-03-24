RSS

Joseph Cotton

solo_ante_el_peligro_3.jpg.jpe

Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more

Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM A&E Feature

After more than a decade of Cold War anxiety, the movers of pop culture in the early \'60s decided to have a little fun in the face of a potential Armageddon. A lighter touch was felt in everything from James Bond through the Man from U.N.C.L.E.. more

Nov 18, 2011 1:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7583.jpe

After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular Celtic... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES