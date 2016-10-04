Joseph Haydn
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO was Plaintive, Passionate, Dramatic
Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Two Centuries of Strings
Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more
Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music