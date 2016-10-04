RSS

Joseph Haydn

inreview_mso-yanivdinur.jpg.jpe

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_weilerstein_a_byfelixbroede_.jpg.jpe

Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Classical Music

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more

Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES