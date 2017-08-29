RSS

Joseph Mougel

The Nohl Fellowship exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art showcases recent work of artists who received this prestigious award in 2016. The exhibit focuses on identity and history. more

Aug 29, 2017 3:52 PM Visual Arts

The artists selected for the 2016-2017 cycle of the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship for Individual Artists are Jesse McLean, Joseph Mougel, Rose Curley, Robin Jebavy and Brooke Thiele. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:40 PM Visual Arts

Metaphorical reaches of landscape thread through the exhibition “Current Tendencies IV: Topography Transformed” at Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:12 PM Visual Arts

“Current Tendencies” is an ongoing series of exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that showcase the work of established and emerging regional artists. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:00 PM Visual Arts

“Identity Check: Works in Contemporary Photography,” opening at UW-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery on Friday, Feb. 27, explores the visual answers we give to the question “Who am I?” more

Feb 24, 2015 6:00 PM Visual Arts

For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more

Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Visual Arts

