Joseph Mougel
Nohl Fellowship Exhibit at the Haggerty Museum Explores History and Identity
The Nohl Fellowship exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art showcases recent work of artists who received this prestigious award in 2016. The exhibit focuses on identity and history. more
Aug 29, 2017 3:52 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Five Local Artists Awarded Nohl Fellowships
The artists selected for the 2016-2017 cycle of the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship for Individual Artists are Jesse McLean, Joseph Mougel, Rose Curley, Robin Jebavy and Brooke Thiele. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:40 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Current Tendencies’ at Haggerty Museum
Metaphorical reaches of landscape thread through the exhibition “Current Tendencies IV: Topography Transformed” at Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:12 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Current Tendencies IV’ Presents Visual Artists in Visual Dialogue
“Current Tendencies” is an ongoing series of exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that showcase the work of established and emerging regional artists. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Identity Check’
“Identity Check: Works in Contemporary Photography,” opening at UW-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery on Friday, Feb. 27, explores the visual answers we give to the question “Who am I?” more
Feb 24, 2015 6:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Reflections on Feminism
For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more
Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts