Joseph Rescigno
Mayhem and Merriment at Florentine Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’
The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Savoring the ‘Elixir’
Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera’s performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time. more
May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Unusually Fine Figaro
The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more
May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Conventionally Carmen
Bizet’s Carmen has such a surefire story and score that any performance is almost guaranteed to impact an audience. It was the composer’s music that carried an unexciting and sometimes dull rendition at Florentine more
Nov 1, 2012 1:19 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Florentine Opera's Wayward 'Idomeneo'
Idomeneo, Mozart's early masterwork, was potential largely unrealized in the Florentine Opera last weekend. Almost all the principals in the cast sang well, and the amazing score was there, demanding to be heard. Still, it wasn't enough to ... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music