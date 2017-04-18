RSS

The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM A&E Feature

Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera’s performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time. more

May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Classical Music

Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more

May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more

May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Classical Music

Bizet’s Carmen has such a surefire story and score that any performance is almost guaranteed to impact an audience. It was the composer’s music that carried an unexciting and sometimes dull rendition at Florentine more

Nov 1, 2012 1:19 PM Classical Music

Idomeneo, Mozart's early masterwork, was potential largely unrealized in the Florentine Opera last weekend. Almost all the principals in the cast sang well, and the amazing score was there, demanding to be heard. Still, it wasn't enough to ... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

