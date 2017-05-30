RSS

Josephine Baker

josephinebaker.jpg.jpe

The African American performer Josephine Baker led a remarkable life, amply transcribed and pictured in a thick new graphic biography, Josephine Baker, by writer Jose-Luis Bocquet and illustrator Catel Muller. more

May 30, 2017 2:27 PM Books

ziegfield.jpg.jpe

Kentucky Press

Jun 24, 2015 1:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11768.jpe

Though 80-something owner Doug Moody considers the release of the Burning Sons’ debut 7-inch a “one-off, fun” project, being on Moody’s famed California label Mystic resonates strongly for the new Milwaukee hardcore punk band, whic more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES