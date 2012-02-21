RSS
Josh Aaron Mccabe
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Witty 'Thousand Words'
Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
The Master Muralist
Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!