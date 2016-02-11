RSS

Josh Brolin

clooney.jpg.jpe

Feb 11, 2016 5:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_sicario_1.jpg.jpe

With Sicario, Québécois director Denis Villeneuve demonstrates consummate skill combining a complex, action-packed narrative with highly nuanced issues about the war on drugs. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:37 PM Film Reviews

A promising 17-year-old classical musician, Mia (Chloe Grace Moretz), endures a terrible automobile accident involving her entire family. As she lies in a coma, Mia sees the disappointing outcome of her romance with more

Aug 20, 2014 12:04 PM Film Clips

This romantic melodrama, casting Josh Brolin as an escaped convict and Kate Winslet as depressed single mom Adele, cooks up the right chemistry. Brolin’s Frank demands refuge in widow Adele’s unkempt home more

Jan 29, 2014 7:35 PM Film Clips

blogimage12493.jpe

Iron & Wine songwriter Sam Beam has a lot more company these days. In the years since the lovely, lo-fi folk albums The Creek Drank the Cradle (2002) and Our Endless Numbered Days (2004), countless other bearded folk singers more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When he last turned to presidential biography for his subject, director Oliver Stone transformed the reign of Richard M. Nixon into Shakespearean tragedy. With W., his insightfully funny satire of George W. Bush, Stone turns the bumbling but affa.. more

Oct 16, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1742.jpe

It’s been a busy, busy few weeks for theMilwaukee Bucks. A spring-cleaning if you w Platoon ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES