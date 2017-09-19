Josh Bryan
Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural
Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Settles Unfinished Business with 'Curse of the Apothecary'
Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Come to the Cabaret, Milwaukee
Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more
Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM John Jahn Winter Arts Guide
Performing Arts Weekly 11.3
Sarah Aroeste plays the Latino Arts Auditorium, Nov. 9. The Wisconsin Philharmonic presents “Sensational Cinema” at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Nov. 6. Cabaret Milwaukee presents Prick of the Apothecary at the Astor Pub,... more
Nov 1, 2016 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret MKE’s Final Episode of ‘The Jealous Revolver’
Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Performs at Our City’s Original Speakeasy
Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more
Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater