In A Dog’s Purpose, after a lifetime happily spent as a young boy’s companion, a golden retriever (voiced by Josh Gad) dies, only to be reborn again and again throughout the movie, eventually coming full-circle.Gold is adapted from an incre... more

Jan 24, 2017 3:46 PM Film Clips

With less than two weeks to go before wedding his dream girl (Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting), socially awkward Doug (Josh Gad), turns to Jimmy Callahan (Kevin Hart), a best man for hire and the owner of Best Man, Inc. The Wedding Ringer is a lowbrow... more

Jan 15, 2015 3:45 PM Film Clips

The shocking 2010 killing of a SeaWorld orca trainer by one of the killer whales cast the aquatic amusement park business in a cold light. The eye-opening documentary Blackfish reveals a pattern of attacks by orcas on their more

Aug 14, 2013 1:01 AM Film Clips

