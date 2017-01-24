Josh Gad
Film Clips: January 26, 2017
In A Dog’s Purpose, after a lifetime happily spent as a young boy’s companion, a golden retriever (voiced by Josh Gad) dies, only to be reborn again and again throughout the movie, eventually coming full-circle.Gold is adapted from an incre... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:46 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Wedding Ringer
With less than two weeks to go before wedding his dream girl (Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting), socially awkward Doug (Josh Gad), turns to Jimmy Callahan (Kevin Hart), a best man for hire and the owner of Best Man, Inc. The Wedding Ringer is a lowbrow... more
Jan 15, 2015 3:45 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 14
The shocking 2010 killing of a SeaWorld orca trainer by one of the killer whales cast the aquatic amusement park business in a cold light. The eye-opening documentary Blackfish reveals a pattern of attacks by orcas on their more
Aug 14, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Clips