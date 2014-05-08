Josh Homme
Queens of the Stone Age @ The Riverside Theater
While they still retain a good deal of their underground appeal, Queens of the Stone Age seem to finally be finding the kind of broad mainstream success they’ve long sought, but previously only br,Concert Reviews more
May 8, 2014 10:02 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Queens of the Stone Age Will Play the Riverside in May
The seminal stoner-rock band Queens of the Stone Age have avoided Milwaukee on their last few tours, but this time around they're making good. The group will play the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, May 7 as part of their tour behind last year's ... more
Feb 10, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Truckfighters w/ Chief @ Cactus Club
The Cactus Club was packed on Sunday night for a well-anticipated show by Swedish fuzz power masters Truckfighters. Following a solid performance from the local metal trio Chief, whose classic-sounding heavy more
Aug 26, 2013 3:37 PM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Café Corazon Exudes Charm, Warmth
Café Corazon is the newest addition to Riverwest dining. The restaurants in this neighborhood tend to be small, and Café Corazon is no exception. The Mexican eatery is located in a curious triangular-shaped building that once housed a taver... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments