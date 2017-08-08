Josh Perkins
Neil Gaiman's Enchantingly Disorienting 'Coraline'
Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wild West in Action Drama at the Brumder
J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more
Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Devin Settle Theater
World’s Stage Presents Drama of Gays under the Nazis
This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more
Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Electrocuting Josh Perkins at the Alchemist
Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more
Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Return to 1984 in 2015 at the Alchemist
Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more
Jan 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice Presents ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’
Soulstice Theatre founder Char Manny marks her final production with the company in Steve Martin’s 1993 work, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Her direction is superb and one easily perceives the chemistry and sense of play between ensemble memb... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:29 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Soulstice’s Meeting of the Minds
It’s a really fun premise: One of the 20th century’s most influential artists hangs out at a French café with one of that century’s most influential scientific minds. Somewhere along the line, the single most successful solo recording act i... more
Nov 8, 2013 4:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Conjunction Junction’ Live
A group of remarkably long-lived animated educational shorts gets another look this summer as Soulstice Theatre presents a staging of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Directed by Jillian Smith and Char Manny, the production holds more
Jul 31, 2013 1:13 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Zombies Speak!
Angry Young Men Ltd. is a local troupe “of geeks, artisans, mad scientists and drinkin' buddies” who put on puppet comedy-variety shows. They brought friends to chat with Off the Cuff... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Solstice at Soulstice
I had made arrangements to see a program of show tunes last night. And I made arrangements to see in that program of show tunes and other assorted bits of music prior to realizing that I could instead be seeing a far more abstract theatrical .. more
Jun 23, 2012 11:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Depth Woven into Comedy Woven Into Drama
John Kolvenbach's Goldfish is a cleverly constructed 4-person story the clever balances comedy against drama in a love story resting within conflicting family tensions. The play makes its Milwaukee premiere with a production by Soulstice Theat.. more
May 6, 2012 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Stillness and Silence In Shining City
Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more
Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice's Shining City Ensemble
It’s nice to see a play come-up on the month’s schedule that has a compelling script that I’ve never seen produced before. It’s even nicer when the cast listed for the production turns out to feature a really talented group of actors. When the a.. more
Feb 8, 2011 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Eleven Party
$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lil’ Kim
Buoyed by ties to her mentor and rumored lover, the Notorious B.I.G., rapper Lil’ Kim built an early reputation for herself through spicy guest performances on R&B albums before dropping her 1996 debut, Hard Core . She remained a more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Downtown Dining Week
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Loudon Wainwright III
Poole’s music, withits engaging rhythms and alternately earthy and fanciful lyrics, High Wideand Handsome ,CD Reviews more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Sea Wolf w/ Port O’Brien @ Mad Planet
Openers Port O’Brien, a four piece from California, adhered also to this neo-folkst White Water, White Bloom. ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews