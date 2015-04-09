RSS

Josh Thompson

Growing-up entirely outside religion, I always had a problem with the idea of heaven. Anything done for an eternity would be hell. Death is such a powerful motivator. It’s difficult to imagine a world without it being anything other than lifeless .. more

Apr 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more

Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

Created as a way to fill airtime on Fox during the off season of “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance” has been a reliable hit in its own right, albeit nowhere near the cultural sensation that “Idol” was in its prime. Like ... more

Oct 11, 2013 5:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Cedarburg native Josh Thompson is one of the first Wisconsinites since the ’80s to crack commercial country radio’s top 20. The hit to take him there, "Beer On the Table," benefits from amiable hooks and sly machismo. His sincere del more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Three Other Sisters, the fine new work by Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson that opened last weekend, is beautifully composed and deeply felt. It was created and performed with the riveting actor/dancers Simone Ferro and Janet Lilly, musicia... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

