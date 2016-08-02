RSS

Josh Zepnick

We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM News

Assembly District 9 cuts through the heart of the Near South Side and Kinnickinnic River and Menomonee River valleys. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, longtime incumbent Rep. Josh Zepnick will face immigration attorney Marisabel Cabrera in the Democrati... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:30 PM News Features

Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Abele’s bad debt collection scheme is back—with a vengeance. more

Feb 16, 2016 3:58 PM Expresso 2 Comments

The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more

Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Daily Dose

It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Jun 15, 2010 5:55 PM Daily Dose

If Assembly Speaker Mike Sheridan wasn’t a huge fan of a tough payday loan bill, he may be now. Sheridan has admitted to dating a payday loan lobbyist at the same time multiple bills seeking to rein in the controversial industry are pendin.. more

Feb 2, 2010 4:57 PM Daily Dose

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Valentine’s Day has a cruel way of sending our collective blood pressure through the roof, so don’t expect the angry ladies of the Hardcore Comedy Show to tone down their stand-up routines in an,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With Christmas almost upon us, and the prematurely harsh weather conditions, it's no surpr Small is Possible: Life in a Local Economy ,Books more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

