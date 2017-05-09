RSS

Josie Osborne

artreview_wpca_a.jpg.jpe

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more

May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Visual Arts

ART TALK: WALKER'S POINT CENTER FOR THE ART INSPIRES “QUIET” Twelve noon and time to take a lunch break from installing the new that recently arrived at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WCPA).  The two artists and curator for the  WPC.. more

Jul 28, 2011 11:48 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7124.jpe

From their mid-’90s albums Do You Want More?!!? and Illadelph Halflife, where The Roots turned heads for the sheer novelty of being a rap act with live instruments, the band’s records have grown considerably. If they&rsquo,Today in Milwauke... more

Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES