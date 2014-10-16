RSS

Journal Communications

now-trending.jpg.jpe

Finally, there’s a place to hear popular music online. This week the JournalBroadcast Group announced it has thrown its hat into the Internet radiogame with a new streaming station, NowTrending.com’s #1 Hits Radio. The station“focuses on the mo.. more

Oct 16, 2014 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Earlier this month, Milwaukee was surprised by the news that Journal Communications plans to merge with Cincinnati-based E.W. Scripps, then essentially split off into two separate entities, with newspaper operations remaining here in Milwaukee and.. more

Aug 22, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

627.jpg.jpe

I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more

Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Taking Liberties

A time capsule in the form of a white frame building stands on the grounds of the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe, Wis. The structure once housed a cheese factory on an Illinois farm, a locally successful maker of Swiss and bric.. more

Jul 24, 2011 12:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10822.jpe

Inked-up Brandon Bond is the focus of Vicktory to the Underdog , a documentary about Bond’s rescue efforts for fighting dogs, including his high-profile rescue of Michael Vick’s infamous pit bulls. Bond’s primary fame... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10583.jpe

Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7112.jpe

Unlikeits predecessor, the Obama administration has at least demonstrated awillingness t Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES