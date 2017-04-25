RSS

Journal Sentinel

greatlakes.jpg.jpe

As Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan relates in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, the Clean Water Act (1972) stanched the industrial pollution of the lakes, yet failed to halt contamination from ocean-going ships introducing “noxious ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:44 PM Books

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM On Music

lamb.jpg.jpe

Besidesgetting out in the open air to rustle through the leaves on a perfect fall day,there is something both nostalgic and mysterious about wandering through alittle cemetery. My favorites tend to be the ones with no gates or fences tokeep an.. more

Nov 1, 2016 8:39 PM Off the Beaten Path

estabrookdam.jpg.jpe

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

627.jpg.jpe

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

A letter from editor/publisher Louis Fortis on the recent sale of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:32 PM News Features

hearst.jpg.jpe

William Randolph Hearst, one of the most powerful media figures inAmerican history, left his mark in Milwaukee. By 1918, William Randolph Hearsthad become one of the nation’s most powerful and controversial citizens. He wasbeing accused.. more

Mar 7, 2016 5:04 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

takinglibertiesspotlight.jpg.jpe

Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

issuerobinvos_richardhurdflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Expresso 3 Comments

art19710widea.jpg.jpe

If you solely relied on the E.W. Scripps-owned Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for your news, you’d think that Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele was a nonpartisan deal-maker with high marks from both sides of the aisle. But in reality, Abel... more

Jun 30, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 10 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

files_desk.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Expresso 14 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Sep 19, 2014 9:00 AM On Music

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more

Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Expresso 11 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Earlier this month, Milwaukee was surprised by the news that Journal Communications plans to merge with Cincinnati-based E.W. Scripps, then essentially split off into two separate entities, with newspaper operations remaining here in Milwaukee and.. more

Aug 22, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

07db2273b64eb49abcc13a7eaba0160e.jpg.jpe

Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more

Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

voting_booth-630x420.jpg.jpe

Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more

Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

pho-10sep14-252054.jpg.jpe

In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more

May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Expresso 2 Comments

sheriff-david-clarke-620x416.jpg.jpe

The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin’s right to secede from the United States more

May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES