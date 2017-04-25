Journal Sentinel
The Death and Life of the Great Lakes (W.W. Norton), by Dan Egan
As Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan relates in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, the Clean Water Act (1972) stanched the industrial pollution of the lakes, yet failed to halt contamination from ocean-going ships introducing “noxious ... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's New Amphitheater and The State of the Journal Sentinel
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Little Cemeteries: Not Just For Halloween Anymore
Besidesgetting out in the open air to rustle through the leaves on a perfect fall day,there is something both nostalgic and mysterious about wandering through alittle cemetery. My favorites tend to be the ones with no gates or fences tokeep an.. more
Nov 1, 2016 8:39 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
A Letter to the Community from ‘Shepherd Express’ Editor/Publisher Louis Fortis
A letter from editor/publisher Louis Fortis on the recent sale of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:32 PM Louis Fortis News Features
William Randolph Hearst in Milwaukee: The Newspaper Tycoon’s Long-Lasting Impact on Local Media
William Randolph Hearst, one of the most powerful media figures inAmerican history, left his mark in Milwaukee. By 1918, William Randolph Hearsthad become one of the nation’s most powerful and controversial citizens. He wasbeing accused.. more
Mar 7, 2016 5:04 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
‘Spotlight’ on Lost Journalism
Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Robin Vos Attempts to Protect Legislators’ Secrets
Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Chris Abele Finally Hears from the Public
If you solely relied on the E.W. Scripps-owned Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for your news, you’d think that Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele was a nonpartisan deal-maker with high marks from both sides of the aisle. But in reality, Abel... more
Jun 30, 2015 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
The Journal Sentinel Gets Desperate with Right-Wing Smear
You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Covering Up Real Political Facts
At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Is Wisconsin ‘Dead Last’ in Midwest Jobs or Not?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Upkeeping Miller Park, Paying for a Bucks Arena
Sep 19, 2014 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Did Walker Put $100 Million in Worker-Training Programs?
Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Future of the Journal Sentinel
Earlier this month, Milwaukee was surprised by the news that Journal Communications plans to merge with Cincinnati-based E.W. Scripps, then essentially split off into two separate entities, with newspaper operations remaining here in Milwaukee and.. more
Aug 22, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Death of a Local Newspaper
Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
The Republican Voter Fraud Coverup
Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more
Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: White GOP Flight Led to Our Current Political Polarization
In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more
May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Our Lawless Republican Sheriff Clarke
The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin’s right to secede from the United States more
May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments