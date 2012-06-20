Journal
Flying Saucers Over Milwaukee!
Sixty-five years ago this summer, Americans looking to the night skies began to see fantastic things... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature 3 Comments
Chris Barnes
One of Milwaukee's most popular comedians, Chris Barnes headlines two shows tonight at the Comedy Café, one at 8 and one at 10:15 p.m. Barnes delivers his jokes in a low-key, “a funny thing happ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Some quick Packer draft talk
Last night on SportsCenter, the Packers were the featured team in terms of draft talk and some interesting tidbits came up.First is that, with the exception of Aaron Rodgers, we've used our first round pick for the past few years to pick up a defe.. more
Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hogarth: Vice and Virtue
An exhibitionof etchings by William Hogarth at the Haggerty Museum (through April13) sho Battle of the Pictures ,Art more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts 1 Comments
Featured: The Cover-Up Habit
California Enchanted April ,Taking Liberties more
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Talk Among Friends, Goodnight Gracie
There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections