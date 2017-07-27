Journalism
This Week on The Disclaimer: Ugh, Arcade Fire
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more
Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Grading Summerfest, and No Longer Separating Art from the Artist
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we run down our takeaways from Summerfest. Attendance was up this year, but is that really the best metric to grade the festival on? Then we turn .. more
Jul 20, 2017 9:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more
May 4, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's New Amphitheater and The State of the Journal Sentinel
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: More Pokemon, a Strip Club Scandal and JS Attribution Errors
This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more
Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The State of Online Journalism in 2016
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're once again digging into the ever-changing state of journalism. Springboarding off of aprovocative piece from sports writer Cr.. more
Feb 18, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Spotlight’ on Lost Journalism
Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Top Censored Stories of the Year
Project Censored presents its under-reported stories of the past year that were ignored by the mainstream media. Topping the list was coverage of ocean acidification in independent media outlets, which mainstream media failed to report. Add... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:02 PM Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez News Features 9 Comments
Covering Up Real Political Facts
At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
The Death of a Local Newspaper
Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Standing Up for Democracy
It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more
Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Without Fear or Favor: the Heresies and Vindications of Anthony Lewis, 1927 to 2013
Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more
Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM Joe Conason News Features
This Week on The Disclaimer: Show Pile-Ups, Holton Bridge Swings and Student Journalism
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider whether Milwaukee can sustain a busy (and sometimes overbooked) events c.. more
Oct 17, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Replay: A Sports Bar Done the Right Way
Sometimes even a good location needs a change of format. A prime example is the Twisted Fork, located next to the Oriental Theatre. It opened in 2003, but closed last year to remodel and then reopen as Replay Sports Bar.The remodeling job i... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What’s Political?
“Thegovernor had made up his mind to retain counsel,” Van Hollen said. * Hassett charged thatVan Hollen refused to defend the state when it was sued by the anti-gay groupWisconsin,News Features more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee's Best Farmers’ Market
West Allis Farmers’Market 1559 S. 65thSt.414-543-2052 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Best of Milwaukee 2009