This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more

Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we run down our takeaways from Summerfest. Attendance was up this year, but is that really the best metric to grade the festival on? Then we turn .. more

Jul 20, 2017 9:12 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more

May 4, 2017 7:53 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more

Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're once again digging into the ever-changing state of journalism. Springboarding off of aprovocative piece from sports writer Cr.. more

Feb 18, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Project Censored presents its under-reported stories of the past year that were ignored by the mainstream media. Topping the list was coverage of ocean acidification in independent media outlets, which mainstream media failed to report. Add... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 9 Comments

At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more

Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more

Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Taking Liberties

Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more

Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM News Features

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider whether Milwaukee can sustain a busy (and sometimes overbooked) events c.. more

Oct 17, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sometimes even a good location needs a change of format. A prime example is the Twisted Fork, located next to the Oriental Theatre. It opened in 2003, but closed last year to remodel and then reopen as Replay Sports Bar.The remodeling job i... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“Thegovernor had made up his mind to retain counsel,” Van Hollen said. * Hassett charged thatVan Hollen refused to defend the state when it was sued by the anti-gay groupWisconsin,News Features more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

West Allis Farmers’Market 1559 S. 65thSt.414-543-2052 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

