RSS

The Joy Formidable

joy-formidable.jpg.jpe

Today the expressive Welsh alt-rock band The Joy Formidable released its second LP, an early album of the year contender called Wolf's Law . In conjunction with that release, the group announced a spring tour this morning, which will include a con.. more

Jan 22, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_joyformidable.jpg.jpe

One of this year’s most effective music videos is also one of the most flagrantly ridiculous. In the grandiose black and white footage accompanying The Joy Formidable’s “Wolf’s Law,” the full cycle of life, if not the entire more

Dec 5, 2012 3:56 PM Music Feature

silersun.jpg.jpe

FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI.. more

Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM On Music

blogimage19207.jpe

As a general rule, there's not much substance to be found in music festival stage banter, but The Joy Formidable lead Ritzy Bryan managed a few sharp insights during the rare pauses in the Welsh power trio's walloping set last night. Ad more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19190.jpe

It's fitting that The Joy Formidable's “Whirring” was the first video shown on MTV2's rebooted “120 Minutes” last year, since the song sounds like a great, lost relic from the original alt-nation era—if not an more

Jul 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8078.jpe

Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&amp;B singers (Eric Benet,.. more

Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM On Music

blogimage7446.jpe

Cage the Elephant, the Kentucky-based alt-radio mainstays who with their plucky 2011 album Thank You, Happy Birthday revealed themselves to be a much more talented and audacious band than their 2008 debut hinted, will headline FM 102.1\'s sixth a.. more

Oct 10, 2011 11:30 PM On Music

blogimage8974.jpe

It’s easy to imagine singer-songwriter Sam Roberts enduring the long Canadian winters of his youth by immersing himself in classic American rock records, finding an escape in the heartland rock of Bob Seger and Steve Miller and the power-po... more

Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8679.jpe

The irony behind the early censure of Tosca (1900) as a “shabby littleshocker,&rdqu Tosca ,A&E Feature more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage8078.jpe

Thename Roast explains it all. This small coffeehouse located on thecorner of Maryland and Locust (2132 E. Locust St.) near UW-Milwaukeefeatures specialty coffee drinks and chai teas. The urbane setti,Dining Out more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

A bash to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation was simply over-the-top spect If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES