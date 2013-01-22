The Joy Formidable
Concert News: The Joy Formidable, Andrew McMahon, A Day To Remember, Denison Witmer
Today the expressive Welsh alt-rock band The Joy Formidable released its second LP, an early album of the year contender called Wolf's Law . In conjunction with that release, the group announced a spring tour this morning, which will include a con.. more
Jan 22, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Joy Formidable’s Fragile Barrage
One of this year’s most effective music videos is also one of the most flagrantly ridiculous. In the grandiose black and white footage accompanying The Joy Formidable’s “Wolf’s Law,” the full cycle of life, if not the entire more
Dec 5, 2012 3:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Concert Announcements: The Big Snow Show, Low, All-Things Zeppelin
FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI.. more
Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Joy Formidable @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
As a general rule, there's not much substance to be found in music festival stage banter, but The Joy Formidable lead Ritzy Bryan managed a few sharp insights during the rare pauses in the Welsh power trio's walloping set last night. Ad more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Joy Formidable
It's fitting that The Joy Formidable's “Whirring” was the first video shown on MTV2's rebooted “120 Minutes” last year, since the song sounds like a great, lost relic from the original alt-nation era—if not an more
Jul 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robyn, The Avett Brothers, Atmosphere, Common, Lupe Fiasco Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&B singers (Eric Benet,.. more
Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cage the Elephant and Joy Formidable to Headline 102.1 Holiday Concert
Cage the Elephant, the Kentucky-based alt-radio mainstays who with their plucky 2011 album Thank You, Happy Birthday revealed themselves to be a much more talented and audacious band than their 2008 debut hinted, will headline FM 102.1\'s sixth a.. more
Oct 10, 2011 11:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sam Roberts Band and The Championship
It’s easy to imagine singer-songwriter Sam Roberts enduring the long Canadian winters of his youth by immersing himself in classic American rock records, finding an escape in the heartland rock of Bob Seger and Steve Miller and the power-po... more
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments