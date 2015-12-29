RSS

Joy

film_joy.jpg.jpe

Joy was inspired by the real-life story of Joy Mangano, a struggling single mom who made a fortune by inventing and marketing the Miracle Mop. Rather than tell her story in the dull fashion of a Hallmark docudrama, Writer-Director David O. ... more

Dec 29, 2015 8:51 PM Film Reviews

According to Square Grouper: The Godfathers of Ganja, a "square grouper" was '70s slang for a burlap bag of pot cast overboard by Caribbean smugglers during hot pursuit by the law. The documentary by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (out on DVD.. more

Apr 23, 2011 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6803.jpe

The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commenced the summer festival season this weekend with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will l... more

Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES