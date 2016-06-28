Joyce Yang
Joyce Yang Played with Boldness and Taste
It was an all Tchaikovsky program at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend. While two perennial favorites were heard, a better program of music by this composer could have been chosen. Nevertheless, pianist Joyce Yang was in her element... more
Jun 28, 2016 4:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Discovering Rachmaninoff
What I like best about Edo de Waart is that he is not an imposing interpreter. Some conductors’ personalities ultimately seem as important as the composer of the work performed. This is not De Waart’s approach, which in my opinion makes him... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:47 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Joyce Yang returns for all-Rachmaninoff Concert
Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more
Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
Restless Spirit of Rachmaninoff at MSO
Rachmaninoff’s music always feels emotionally restless. Whether melancholy or agitated, it inevitably longs for some undefined otherness. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra played an all Rachmaninoff concert last Friday more
Mar 5, 2013 11:19 PM Rick Walters Classical Music