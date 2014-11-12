Jr.
‘In the Red and Brown Water’
Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more
Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
So many seats and tables were set up the Turner Hall Ballroom floor Friday for the performance by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band that it prevented most attendees from doing what might have otherwi,Concert Reviews more
Sep 1, 2014 12:59 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Shelby Keefe: Time to Say Adieu from the Pfister
Mar 31, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Open Up @ Madiaon Museum of Contmeporary Art
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) presents “Open Up: A Survey of Contemporary Art in Wisconsin.” Sponsored once every three years under the name “The Wisconsin Triennial 2010” the exhibit features numerous familiar names associa.. more
Jul 8, 2010 1:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Gary Tuma Transitions to the Future @ WPCA
A visit to Walkers Point Center for the Arts clearly expresses their new future…furniture and files everywhere waiting to be moved into their new home. The WPCA will expanding to new space after February 28 to another vintage building at 839 .. more
Feb 15, 2010 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Son Volt
Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on so... more
Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: George Williams, Jr. Considers the Male Nude
After moving to Wisconsin nine years ago the oil painter and Beloit College Art Professor George Williams, Jr. exhibits in his second state show, the Haggerty Museum of Art's "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." First observed at M.. more
Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hero of the Week: Growing Power's Will Allen
Jerk of the Week: Judge Rudolph Randa Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Maxie's Southern Comfort
Make sure to go out to Maxie's for the Champagne Toast & King Cake at Midnight. Drink and Champagne Specials all Night. Reservations for all sizes of parties are encouraged; call today to reserve 414-292-3969 or visit ,Holiday Events more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays 1 Comments
Meg Waite Clayton
Meg Waite Clayton proudly embraces chick-lit conventions in her latest novel, The Wednesd The Wednesday Sisters ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee