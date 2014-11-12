RSS

Jr.

Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more

Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Theater

preservation hall jazz band.jpg.jpe

So many seats and tables were set up the Turner Hall Ballroom floor Friday for the performance by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band that it prevented most attendees from doing what might have otherwi,Concert Reviews more

Sep 1, 2014 12:59 PM Concert Reviews

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Mar 31, 2012 11:09 AM Visual Arts

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) presents “Open Up: A Survey of Contemporary Art in Wisconsin.”  Sponsored once every three years under the name “The Wisconsin Triennial 2010” the exhibit features numerous familiar names associa.. more

Jul 8, 2010 1:03 AM Visual Arts

A visit to Walkers Point Center for the Arts clearly expresses their new future…furniture and files everywhere waiting to be moved into their new home. The WPCA will expanding to new space after February 28 to another vintage building at 839 .. more

Feb 15, 2010 2:37 PM Visual Arts

blogimage8122.jpe

Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on so... more

Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After moving to Wisconsin nine years ago the oil painter and Beloit College Art Professor George Williams, Jr. exhibits in his second state show, the Haggerty Museum of Art's "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." First observed at M.. more

Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

 Jerk of the Week:  Judge Rudolph Randa Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage4906.jpe

Make sure to go out to Maxie's for the Champagne Toast & King Cake at Midnight. Drink and Champagne Specials all Night. Reservations for all sizes of parties are encouraged; call today to reserve 414-292-3969 or visit ,Holiday Events more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays 1 Comments

blogimage2987.jpe

Meg Waite Clayton proudly embraces chick-lit conventions in her latest novel, The Wednesd The Wednesday Sisters ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES