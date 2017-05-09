Jude Law
Film Clips: May 11, 2017
Loosely based on Arthurian legends, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur. Director Guy Ritchie takes liberties with the story while giving the film ye old comic-book twist. more
May 9, 2017 2:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
"Spy"
Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Now Playing: June 5
Entourage R Picking up where the HBO series left off (2004-2011), the show’s entire cast returns for this film sequel. Adrian Grenier portrays movie star Vincent Chase, still loyal to his entou,Film clips more
Jun 5, 2015 4:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
‘Black Sea’: Drama Beneath The Surface
Jude Law stars in Black Sea, a well-made thriller set aboard a submarine. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:36 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Bob Dylan’s Tribute Concert
In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips