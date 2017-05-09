RSS

Jude Law

kingarthur.jpg.jpe

Loosely based on Arthurian legends, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur. Director Guy Ritchie takes liberties with the story while giving the film ye old comic-book twist. more

May 9, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

film_spy.jpg.jpe

Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Film Reviews

entourage-11-600x399.jpg.jpe

Entourage Film

Entourage R Picking up where the HBO series left off (2004-2011), the show’s entire cast returns for this film sequel. Adrian Grenier portrays movie star Vincent Chase, still loyal to his entou,Film clips more

Jun 5, 2015 4:52 PM Film Clips

film_blacksea_courtesyoffocusfeatures.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Focus Features

Jude Law stars in Black Sea, a well-made thriller set aboard a submarine. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:36 PM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM Film Reviews

 In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more

Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10072.jpe

For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Film Clips

