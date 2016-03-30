Judge
Rebecca Bradley Cease and Desist Letter
On March 24, 2016, attorney Michael Maistelman sent this cease-and-desist letter to interim Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and also forwarded it as a formal complaint to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. According to attor... more
Mar 30, 2016 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Is Walker in Complete Denial on the Environment?
Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Scott Walker, Uncompassionate Conservative, Kicks People While They’re Down
Presidential wannabe Scott Walker vetoed 104 items of the Republican-backed state budget over the weekend, including making a tweak to his controversial proposal to drug test some individuals before they’re able to receive food assistance. ... more
Jul 14, 2015 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Scott Walker Fails the Leadership Test Again
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has shown once again that he doesn’t have the moral compass required in a true leader. While the world reeled in horror after Dylann Roof’s racially motivated shooting of nine innocent people at a historically bl... more
Jun 23, 2015 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Why Republicans Destroy Their Own Economy
Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Joel McNally Expresso 24 Comments
Do Businesses Want a Right-to-Work Law?
Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Scott Walker Can Save UW by Embracing Obamacare
If Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to run on his budget-crafting acumen—and show his billionaire donors that he’s an independent thinker—he would fully embrace the Affordable Care Act and scuttle his own version of health care reform. Wal... more
Feb 17, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Does Wisconsin Have a Work Problem?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 38 Comments
Is Walker Looking Out for Women’s Health and Safety?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 47 Comments
Is Wisconsin ‘Dead Last’ in Midwest Jobs or Not?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Walker Won’t Reach His Jobs Goal
Welcome back to You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Sep 24, 2014 2:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Walker’s Budget Deficit
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Sep 17, 2014 2:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Is Walker’s Jobs Promise Stalled or Broken?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more
Sep 11, 2014 12:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
How Can They Both Be Right?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more
Sep 2, 2014 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Did Walker Put $100 Million in Worker-Training Programs?
Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
The ‘Shepherd Express’ is Introducing a New Column: You Be The Judge
With the primary election behind us, campaigns and politicians in Wisconsin are racing toward the general election in November. So if you thought the TV and print more
Aug 20, 2014 1:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Vote April 2
Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Milwaukee County Judicial Candidates Face Off April 3
On April 3, Milwaukee County voters will choose between Hannah Dugan and Lindsey Grady for Branch 23 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments