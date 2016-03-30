RSS

Judge

hero-image-justice.jpg.jpe

On March 24, 2016, attorney Michael Maistelman sent this cease-and-desist letter to interim Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and also forwarded it as a formal complaint to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. According to attor... more

Mar 30, 2016 1:29 PM News 10 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Expresso 3 Comments

o-governor-scott-walker-facebook.jpg.jpe

Presidential wannabe Scott Walker vetoed 104 items of the Republican-backed state budget over the weekend, including making a tweak to his controversial proposal to drug test some individuals before they’re able to receive food assistance. ... more

Jul 14, 2015 10:52 PM Expresso 2 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has shown once again that he doesn’t have the moral compass required in a true leader. While the world reeled in horror after Dylann Roof’s racially motivated shooting of nine innocent people at a historically bl... more

Jun 23, 2015 2:49 PM Expresso 13 Comments

takingliberties6.16.jpg.jpe

Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Expresso 24 Comments

issues_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 11 Comments

issue_healthcare.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

If Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to run on his budget-crafting acumen—and show his billionaire donors that he’s an independent thinker—he would fully embrace the Affordable Care Act and scuttle his own version of health care reform. Wal... more

Feb 17, 2015 10:05 PM Expresso 4 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Expresso 7 Comments

unemployment.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Expresso 38 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Expresso 47 Comments

files_desk.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Expresso 14 Comments

judge.jpg.jpe

Welcome back to You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Sep 24, 2014 2:23 AM Expresso 3 Comments

losing-money.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more

Sep 17, 2014 2:08 AM Expresso 3 Comments

long-term-unemployed.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more

Sep 11, 2014 12:36 AM Expresso 14 Comments

walker-burke.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more

Sep 2, 2014 4:16 PM Expresso 7 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more

Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Expresso 11 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

With the primary election behind us, campaigns and politicians in Wisconsin are racing toward the general election in November. So if you thought the TV and print more

Aug 20, 2014 1:22 AM Expresso 9 Comments

ed_fallone.jpg.jpe

 ,News Features more

Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM News Features

blogimage17964.jpe

On April 3, Milwaukee County voters will choose between Hannah Dugan and Lindsey Grady for Branch 23 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES