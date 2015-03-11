Judi Dench
Another ‘Exotic Marigold Hotel’?
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more
Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Henry V
Kenneth Branagh invests many scenes from Henry V (1989) with cinematic sweep and rhythmic visual editing, but the emphasis seldom strays far from great actors engaging the text. Also staring, Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Derek Jacobi. more
Feb 20, 2015 5:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 23
Judi Dench is magnificent as a scowling secondary school teacher, cynical about her delinquent students and dim colleagues, and envious of the magnetic new art teacher (Cate Blanchett). They become friends, but friendship turns to intrusive... more
Jun 23, 2014 5:43 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Philomena
When the adolescent Philomena encountered a handsome boy in the funhouse of a traveling circus, she barely knew the meaning of sex. Soon enough, she learned the consequences in small-town 1950s Ireland. Brought before a grim, inquisitorial ... more
Nov 24, 2013 7:20 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Love in a Cold Climate
<p> The Mitford sisters were upper class Englishwomen between the world wars, wealthy and well connectedsometimes with the wrong sort. Unity Mitford was a friend of Hitler and Diana married Oswald Moseley, the British fascist leader. Nancy, howev.. more
Jun 25, 2012 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Exotic Marigold Music
<em>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</em>, already screening in some bigger cities, promises to be a decent movie for adult audiences. Director John Madden won an Oscar for <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> and his castincluding Judi Dench, Bill Nighy an.. more
Apr 29, 2012 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
My Movie with Marilyn
<p> Marilyn Monroe is exactly like Adolf Hitler in one respect. Both left such a vivid and widespread impression through their public performances that any actor playing them will measure short. Michelle Williams is a picture of loveliness as the.. more
Jan 4, 2012 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Big Star
Keep an Eye on the Sky ,CD Reviews more
Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Truth, Justice and the Favrian Way
Surelyit was the least surprising news since Capt. Renault was shocked—shocked! really ,Sports more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports