Judi Dench

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more

Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Film Reviews

Kenneth Branagh invests many scenes from Henry V (1989) with cinematic sweep and rhythmic visual editing, but the emphasis seldom strays far from great actors engaging the text. Also staring, Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Derek Jacobi. more

Feb 20, 2015 5:10 PM Home Movies

Judi Dench is magnificent as a scowling secondary school teacher, cynical about her delinquent students and dim colleagues, and envious of the magnetic new art teacher (Cate Blanchett). They become friends, but friendship turns to intrusive... more

Jun 23, 2014 5:43 PM Home Movies

When the adolescent Philomena encountered a handsome boy in the funhouse of a traveling circus, she barely knew the meaning of sex. Soon enough, she learned the consequences in small-town 1950s Ireland. Brought before a grim, inquisitorial ... more

Nov 24, 2013 7:20 PM Film Reviews

<p> The Mitford sisters were upper class Englishwomen between the world wars, wealthy and well connectedsometimes with the wrong sort. Unity Mitford was a friend of Hitler and Diana married Oswald Moseley, the British fascist leader. Nancy, howev.. more

Jun 25, 2012 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

<em>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</em>, already screening in some bigger cities, promises to be a decent movie for adult audiences. Director John Madden won an Oscar for <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> and his castincluding Judi Dench, Bill Nighy an.. more

Apr 29, 2012 12:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Marilyn Monroe is exactly like Adolf Hitler in one respect. Both left such a vivid and widespread impression through their public performances that any actor playing them will measure short. Michelle Williams is a picture of loveliness as the.. more

Jan 4, 2012 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

Keep an Eye on the Sky ,CD Reviews more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Surelyit was the least surprising news since Capt. Renault was shocked—shocked! really ,Sports more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

