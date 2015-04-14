RSS

Judith Ann Moriarty

Represented by The Portrait Society Gallery in Milwaukee

The first comprehensive exhibition of their body of work, “There’s a Place: Photographs by J. Shimon & J. Lindemann,” is up through June 7 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:45 PM Visual Arts

There’s a whole lot of ju-ju at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more

Nov 4, 2014 4:20 PM Visual Arts

James Purdy speaks through his 2013 collection in stories where beautiful boys cruise shadowy parks and death seems preferable to life. In perhaps the creepiest introduction ever, John Waters advises us to think more

Sep 23, 2013 5:44 PM Books

TL Solien, a highly credentialed artist, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Moorhead State University in Minnesota and a Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Sculpture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Solien is a genuine guy from t... more

Sep 23, 2013 12:54 AM Visual Arts

In a world where artists vie for attention, a world cluttered with clutter, it’s refreshing to spend time with the decidedly thoughtful paintings and drawings of Mark Mulhern. His current exhibition, “Pulling Back the Curtain” (through D... more

Sep 10, 2013 11:55 PM Visual Arts

When my long summery walk ends after looping the splendid Lakeshore State Park linked to Discovery World, I rest on a bronze bench near the west entrance of the equally splendid white-on-white building more

Aug 5, 2013 5:38 PM Visual Arts

Alfons Gallery (1501 S. Layton Blvd.), run by the School Sisters of St. Francis, is the venue for Roy Staab’s photo exhibition “When Art Belongs in Nature,” open through Aug. 11. Staab, an artist noted for his elegant more

Jul 30, 2013 11:50 PM Visual Arts

As summer passes, I yearn for the spectacle of Milwaukee’s Great Circus Parade. All those nutty clowns, snarling caged beasts and spangled, bodacious beauties wending their way through the streets of our town. Something almost as swell is a... more

Jul 15, 2013 3:14 PM Visual Arts

Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more

Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Visual Arts

Call it “channeling compost,” but be advised that artist Emilie Clark’s vision goes well beyond the compost-rich soil in the larger, lush plot known as Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road. It reaches deep into the more

Jun 10, 2013 12:58 AM Visual Arts

Think of flesh as skin that holds our working parts together. Now think of flesh as all manner of artful dermis: paper, glue, beads, metal, wood and computer printouts, to name a few. As conceived and assembled by four more

May 20, 2013 1:51 AM Visual Arts

Ayzha Fine Arts Gallery & Boutique opened in October 2012, on the second floor of The Shops of Grand Avenue mall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and I’m here to say, it’s a perfect fit. Co-owner (with Milwaukee writer Gregory more

May 7, 2013 9:41 PM Visual Arts

The towering sign fronting ReStore, a space at 420 S. First St. that benefits Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity, says they feature various new, used and vintage items. Who knew that inside, tucked into a northern corner more

Apr 15, 2013 6:12 PM Visual Arts

The “Z” in Jessica Z. Schafer’s name surely must stand for “Zowie!” She’s a young photographer enamored with classic film. She lives Downtown and recently rented a studio (as a Plaid Tuba Productions affiliate) in the Third more

Mar 10, 2013 9:17 PM Visual Arts

Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more

Mar 3, 2013 11:16 PM Visual Arts

Hermes (aka Mercury) looked slightly blue standing in the buff in the entry courtyard at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, though his stone-cold body wasn’t entirely nude. Tied around his trim waist more

Feb 19, 2013 2:20 PM Visual Arts

Why wonder about water on Mars, when there’s plenty to ponder from the shores of Lake Michigan? Photographer Kevin J. Miyazaki navigated the lake’s 1,800-mile perimeter this past summer with a portable studio ready to record, via digital C-... more

Feb 3, 2013 8:01 PM Visual Arts

Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more

Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Visual Arts

An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming’s new work is on display at the recently opened Gallery of Wisconsin Art (GOWA) in West Bend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:27 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Interview with UW-Madison educated artist Claire Stigliani, who will be exhibiting at Tory Folliard Gallery. more

May 16, 2017 2:19 PM Off the Cuff

The Museum of Wisconsin Art hosts a major exhibition called “Hyperphotographic" which shows now through May 21. It contains often similarly themed photographs by Tom Bamberger, who has donated 400 of his prints to the museum. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:50 PM Visual Arts

mowa_skye.jpg.jpe

Skye's "Shakespeare's in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan"

Skye’s “Shakespeare in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan" runs through March 5; and Shane McAdams’ “The Accidental Landscape" and Charles ... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:54 PM Visual Arts

Artists Dianne Soffa and Tom Kovacich discuss their endeavors as well as their space in the Marshall Building, Safi Studios. more

Jan 17, 2017 2:32 PM Off the Cuff

The West Bend Friends of Sculpture has brought dozens of fascinating three-dimensional artworks to its titular community. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:07 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

Artist Mark Mulhern’s current exhibition is aptly titled “The Space Between;” it’s a space occupied by this masterful artist’s works that never shout or proclaim but yet do not lack energy. His exhibition runs through Oct. 15 in the Tory... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:02 PM Visual Arts

Through Nov. 6 the Museum of Wisconsin Art displays “Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together, a collection of Wence’s rugs alongside Sandra’s artwork in the State Gallery. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:07 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Saint John’s On The Lake branch will show world traveler and retired arts educator Leon Travanti’s “Reflections on the Silk Road” through July 13. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:11 PM Visual Arts

Viewers can double their pleasure when two of Wisconsin’s oldest art organizations (Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council) exhibit their works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, now through March 27... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:23 PM Visual Arts

Photo by Jim Wildeman

The 25-artist exhibit “Threshold,” curated by Niki Johnson of Eggs Benedict fame, graces the Charles Allis Art Museum through Feb. 28. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:28 PM Visual Arts

Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more

Oct 27, 2015 7:35 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more

Jun 23, 2015 4:14 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

UW-Milwaukee film professor Dick Blau mounts an exhibit of photos on Wisconsin’s polka culture at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more

Feb 3, 2015 8:09 PM Visual Arts

