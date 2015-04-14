Judith Ann Moriarty
Shimon and Lindemann’s Midwest Story
The first comprehensive exhibition of their body of work, “There’s a Place: Photographs by J. Shimon & J. Lindemann,” is up through June 7 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. more
‘Tom Loeser: It Could Have Been Kindling’
There’s a whole lot of ju-ju at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more
The Complete Short Stories (W. W. Norton), by James Purdy
James Purdy speaks through his 2013 collection in stories where beautiful boys cruise shadowy parks and death seems preferable to life. In perhaps the creepiest introduction ever, John Waters advises us to think more
Art from the Plains
TL Solien, a highly credentialed artist, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Moorhead State University in Minnesota and a Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Sculpture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Solien is a genuine guy from t... more
Mark Mulhern: The Quiet Man
In a world where artists vie for attention, a world cluttered with clutter, it’s refreshing to spend time with the decidedly thoughtful paintings and drawings of Mark Mulhern. His current exhibition, “Pulling Back the Curtain” (through D... more
Forever in Bronze
When my long summery walk ends after looping the splendid Lakeshore State Park linked to Discovery World, I rest on a bronze bench near the west entrance of the equally splendid white-on-white building more
Art Meets Nature at Alfons Gallery
Alfons Gallery (1501 S. Layton Blvd.), run by the School Sisters of St. Francis, is the venue for Roy Staab’s photo exhibition “When Art Belongs in Nature,” open through Aug. 11. Staab, an artist noted for his elegant more
Beasts Unleashed
As summer passes, I yearn for the spectacle of Milwaukee’s Great Circus Parade. All those nutty clowns, snarling caged beasts and spangled, bodacious beauties wending their way through the streets of our town. Something almost as swell is a... more
Skin Game Redux
Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more
‘Sweet Corruptions’ at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Call it “channeling compost,” but be advised that artist Emilie Clark’s vision goes well beyond the compost-rich soil in the larger, lush plot known as Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road. It reaches deep into the more
Under the Skin?
Think of flesh as skin that holds our working parts together. Now think of flesh as all manner of artful dermis: paper, glue, beads, metal, wood and computer printouts, to name a few. As conceived and assembled by four more
Rabbit Holes and Stay-at-Home Dads
Ayzha Fine Arts Gallery & Boutique opened in October 2012, on the second floor of The Shops of Grand Avenue mall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and I’m here to say, it’s a perfect fit. Co-owner (with Milwaukee writer Gregory more
Re-Store There's More
The towering sign fronting ReStore, a space at 420 S. First St. that benefits Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity, says they feature various new, used and vintage items. Who knew that inside, tucked into a northern corner more
The Bare Noir of Everyday
The “Z” in Jessica Z. Schafer’s name surely must stand for “Zowie!” She’s a young photographer enamored with classic film. She lives Downtown and recently rented a studio (as a Plaid Tuba Productions affiliate) in the Third more
The Power of Printmaking
Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more
As the Crow Flies
Hermes (aka Mercury) looked slightly blue standing in the buff in the entry courtyard at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, though his stone-cold body wasn’t entirely nude. Tied around his trim waist more
Water, Water Everywhere
Why wonder about water on Mars, when there’s plenty to ponder from the shores of Lake Michigan? Photographer Kevin J. Miyazaki navigated the lake’s 1,800-mile perimeter this past summer with a portable studio ready to record, via digital C-... more
Claire Stigliani’s Dangerous World
Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more
A Long History in Wisconsin
An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more
Pushing Culture Forward
Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming’s new work is on display at the recently opened Gallery of Wisconsin Art (GOWA) in West Bend. more
To Sleep, To Dream
Interview with UW-Madison educated artist Claire Stigliani, who will be exhibiting at Tory Folliard Gallery. more
Museum of Wisconsin Art Goes ‘Hyperphotographic’
The Museum of Wisconsin Art hosts a major exhibition called “Hyperphotographic" which shows now through May 21. It contains often similarly themed photographs by Tom Bamberger, who has donated 400 of his prints to the museum. more
Journeys, Landscapes and Bob Dylan at Museum of Wisconsin Art
Skye’s “Shakespeare in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan" runs through March 5; and Shane McAdams’ “The Accidental Landscape" and Charles ... more
The Work That Drives Safi
Artists Dianne Soffa and Tom Kovacich discuss their endeavors as well as their space in the Marshall Building, Safi Studios. more
A Quick Glance at West Bend, the 'City of Sculptures'
The West Bend Friends of Sculpture has brought dozens of fascinating three-dimensional artworks to its titular community. more
Our Brother’s Keeper?
The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more
When the Quiet Man Speaks
Artist Mark Mulhern’s current exhibition is aptly titled “The Space Between;” it’s a space occupied by this masterful artist’s works that never shout or proclaim but yet do not lack energy. His exhibition runs through Oct. 15 in the Tory... more
‘Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together’
Through Nov. 6 the Museum of Wisconsin Art displays “Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together, a collection of Wence’s rugs alongside Sandra’s artwork in the State Gallery. more
Leon Travanti’s Long and Winding Road
The Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Saint John’s On The Lake branch will show world traveler and retired arts educator Leon Travanti’s “Reflections on the Silk Road” through July 13. more
Wisconsin Artists Biennial/Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council
Viewers can double their pleasure when two of Wisconsin’s oldest art organizations (Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council) exhibit their works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, now through March 27... more
Crossing the ‘Threshold’ at the Charles Allis Art Museum
The 25-artist exhibit “Threshold,” curated by Niki Johnson of Eggs Benedict fame, graces the Charles Allis Art Museum through Feb. 28. more
Fred Stonehouse’s ‘Distant Things’
Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more
The Magic of John Wilde
The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more
Heart Beats from the ‘Polka Heartland’
