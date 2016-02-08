RSS

Jukebox The Ghost

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Feb 8, 2016 8:42 PM Video Games are Dumb

twim_jukeboxtheghost_photobyericryananderson.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage12485.jpe

Like the Ben Folds Five before them, the Philadelphia piano-rock trio Jukebox the Ghost employs a mix of irreverent, quirky pop and heart-on-sleeve sentimentalism, with ample nods to Billy Joel and The Beatles. That’s not to say that they’r... more

Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

