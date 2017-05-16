RSS

Juli Kaufmann

eatdrink_clockshadowcreamery.jpg.jpe

As one of the few urban creameries throughout the nation, Clock Shadow Creamery (138 W. Bruce St.) has, during its five-year existence, emerged as an award-winning cheese maker. more

May 16, 2017 3:22 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

turner-hall.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Turners celebrate urban visionary and revolutionary author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs on Tuesday, May 10, at Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with Milwaukee’s first annual Jane’s Walk more

May 3, 2016 3:56 PM Expresso

blogimage19374.jpe

Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES