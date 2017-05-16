Juli Kaufmann
Squeaky Cheese and More at Clock Shadow Creamery
As one of the few urban creameries throughout the nation, Clock Shadow Creamery (138 W. Bruce St.) has, during its five-year existence, emerged as an award-winning cheese maker. more
May 16, 2017 Sheila Julson
Milwaukee’s First Jane’s Walk with Traditional Turner Hall Fish Fry
The Milwaukee Turners celebrate urban visionary and revolutionary author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs on Tuesday, May 10, at Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with Milwaukee’s first annual Jane’s Walk more
May 3, 2016 Amanda Sullivan
Milwaukee Building Far Beyond the Standard
Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more
Jul 24, 2012 Louis Fortis